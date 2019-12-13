“How We See Disinformation.” A New Reuters/Ipos Poll.

A new poll for the Columbia Journalism Review found “The American Landscape has been infiltrated by disinformation.”

This public opinion poll was conducted by Reuters/Ipsos between September 20 – 23, 2019 in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,115 adults and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision of three percentage points.

Americans, on average, trust the United States government less than the Russian government:

68% of respondents believe the Russian government is a source of disinformation.

70% of respondents believe that the American government is the source of disinformation.

Do you consider the following to be a regular source of disinformation?

YES:

New York Times: Overall – 27% / REP – 50% / DEM – 11%

CNN: Overall – 36% / REP – 58% / DEM – 19%

The Washington Post: Overall – 23% / REP – 42% / DEM – 8%

Fox News: Overall – 38% / REP – 24% / DEM – 54%

PBS Overall – 9% / REP – 13% / DEM – 7%

Least associated with disinformation: PBS / Most Associated: Fox

How much impact, if any, do you think disinformation played in determining the 2016 Presidential election:

Large impact: Overall – 28% / REP: – 18% / DEM: 40%

How often, if ever, do you think any of the following are sources of disinformation?

SOMETIMES OR VERY OFTEN:

Tweets from the President: Overall – 64% / REP: – 47% / DEM: – 79%

Statements from the Chinese Gov’t: Overall – 65% / REP: – 69% / DEM: – 66%

Statements from the Russian Gov’t: Overall – 68% / REP: – 69% / DEM: – 75%

Statements from the American Gov’t: Overall – 70% / REP: – 72% / DEM: – 75%

Campaign speeches from Presidential candidates: Overall – 75% / REP: – 80% / DEM: – 76%

How much impact, if any, do you think disinformation played in determining the outcome of the 2016 presidential election?

Large impact: Overall – 28% / REP: – 18% / DEM: – 40%

How much impact, if any, do you believe that disinformation will have on the upcoming 2020 presidential election?

Large impact: Overall – 27% / REP: – 24% / DEM: – 32%

In your opinion, how much of the news that you consume do you consider to be disinformation?

All of it: Overall – 6% / REP: – 8% / DEM: – 5%

50% of Republicans report that they view the New York Times as a source of disinformation.

89% of Democrats don’t believe the New York Times regularly publishes disinformation.