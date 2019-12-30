Indian River Florida’s iG Recreational Center is Like the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

Indian River’s iG Recreational Center is like the Guggenheim Museum in that it will always be modern.

iG Recreational Center

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Indian River County’s Intergenerational Recreation Center – iG Center – was the Countys response to the growing demand for an indoor recreation facility. Its mission is to provide a state of the art facility featuring diverse recreational programming to serve residents and user groups of all ages.

iG Center’s modern outdoor seating, manufactured by Escofet, a Barcelona – based company which, “through the design and industrialization of urban elements and architectural concrete, transforms cities and promotes the use of public space.”

Outdoor seating area at the iG Center

Indoor seating at the Guggenheim

iG Center outdoor special event venue. Note all the windows looking out onto the “terrace.”

Ezra Stoller: Inside view of Guggenheim museum designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, New York, ca. 1959.

Inside View of iG Recreational Center, designed by Borrelli and Partners,”an award-winning architecture, interior design and landscape planning firm. A tradition of visionary and technical excellence since 1968.”

Student Wellness Complex designed by Borrelli and Partners.

The Indian River County Recreation Department provides, operates and publicizes recreational programs and facilities for the use of County residents and visitors of all age groups.

The County’s Intergenerational Recreation Center (iG Center) is a state-of-the-art indoor recreation facility and event venue.

It offers programming and events such as hardwood court basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, martial arts/karate, virtual recreation, performing arts, gymnastics events, trade shows, large seminars, gaming tournaments and celebratory assemblies such as banquets and weddings.

Programs also include:

All Levels Yoga

Dance – including Ball Room

Chair Yoga

Pilates

Qi-GONG

Tai Chi

Tang Soo Do

Zumba Gold

Chair Aerobotics

Six pickle ball courts

Meeting rooms

The iG Center was a $ 12.3 million investment, opened on September 17, 2016.

Financially, Lawrence Reisman wrote in TCPalm on August 16, 2016, “The bad news is the county expects to lose more than $250,000 per year there, even though they’re transferring seven staffers from other locations to help operate the building.”

The good news is that for the fiscal year ending September 2019, the iG Center had revenues of $ 346,855 (+4.3%), representing 78.1 % of $ 442,296 in expenses.

Kristin Daniels, CGFO /Director – County Office of Management & Budget wrote that “The November 2019 monthly report shows that the iG facility revenue is currently covering 104.6% of expenditures, which is a slight increase from November 2018.”

Much of the credit for the iG Center’s growth over only three years is due to Rich Nalbandian, Venue Manager and his staff. Cheerful, enthusiastic, optimistic and a champion of the iG Center, Rich previously spent 16 years at Dodgertown as General Manager of the Sports and Conference Center, working closely with Craig Callan, V.P. Los Angeles Dodgers.

He also spent nine years on the Treasure Coast Sports Commission and was a Board Member of the Charter High School.

“I work behind the scenes as the event driver working with people, but it took our entire team to get us where we are today.”

Rich Nalbandian, Venue Manager

772-226-1730

rnalbandian@ircgov.com

Visit: https://www.ircig.com