Advantages for Children From Reading Aloud.

Reading confidently out loud is a skill for anyone and developing this in children from an early age hugely benefits them later in life.

Reading aloud is not just for confident readers either, it has been proven to significantly help struggling readers too. By rehearsing to read aloud and reading aloud regularly, the repeated practice begins to improve their accuracy and word recognition.

Reading aloud is a wonderful tool to help you learn to read smoothly and build fluency skills, continuity and confidence. Reading out loud will not only help you comprehend what you are reading, it will also allow you to listen back for your voice. Hearing your voice will assist you in identifying your unique writing voice. Learning to read aloud with confidence and clarity reaps many benefits.

Here are some advantages to reading aloud:

• Reading aloud helps you cultivate your internal listening skills, which in turn assists you in discovering your unique writing voice.



• Reading aloud sharpens your ear so that you are able to detect authentic dialogue and flowing narrative.



• Reading aloud helps improve your diction and expression, which you will then transfer into your speaking voice and writing voice.



• Reading aloud improves your visual memory and ability to see images in your mind.



• Reading aloud improves your spelling. You are sounding out words, detecting syllables, and visually connecting to the words. All of these processes enhance spelling awareness.



• Reading aloud is the best exercise you can do to improve your own writing and speaking. It is great practice for public speaking, speech and drama and acting in theater.