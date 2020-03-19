Florida Office of Inspector General Letter Regarding Death of Verónica Martinez Vorano by a Brightline Train.

The mission of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) is to promote integrity, accountability and process improvement in the Department of Transportation by providing objective fact-based assessments to the DOT Team.

Mr. Hardy,

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) is in receipt of your complaint wherein you express concerns related to the Brightline rail system. Additionally, you provided a copy of correspondence you intend to send to USDOT Secretary Elaine Chao.

As you may be aware, pursuant to the Federal Railroad Administration, every railroad crossing has an Emergency Notification System sign (“the blue sign”) with contact information on how to report any safety issues or observed deficiencies to the appropriate safety officials.

Should you be aware of a specific location, you are encouraged to contact the listed safety officials immediately when a deficient, malfunctioning, or otherwise unsafe condition is present. By doing so, the appropriate safety official can take immediate action to address the matter.

After having an opportunity to review your correspondence, we have referred your concerns to the Department’s Freight & Multimodal Operations management for review and action deemed appropriate.

Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention.

