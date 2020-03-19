“It has been over two months since I have been out to Black Point, in the Indian River Lagoon to check out the seagrass. I was hoping to find more growing than what I have found in years past. I think I am starting to see a pattern.”
Video by Peter Hinck, Member of Clean Water Coalition of Indian River County, Inc.
The Clean Water Coalition is an independent, unifying voice to protect and restore the surface and ground waters of Indian River County; connecting and coordinating with community partners to maximize effort toward this shared vision.
One thought on “Indian River Lagoon Seagrass Update, 3/17/2020”
Clean Water Coalition feels great about the progress on the lagoon seagrass. We now have enlisted 737 local merchants as partners.
