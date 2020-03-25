Mental Health Association COVID-19 Update as of 3-25-2020. Indian River County, FL.

Dear Friends of the Mental Health Association of Indian River County;

We at the Mental Health Association in Indian River County are working very hard to protect our employees, our clients, and our community. With this in mind I am sending you this brief email as an update to the note I sent last week. Nothing is more important to us than your health and safety. As you are aware, we have made various changes at our Walk-in and Counselling Center and all of our Drop-In and Recovery Centers. Here is an update of what we are doing under the latest CDC guidelines:

At our Walk-In & Counseling Center, we continue to remain open during our normal business hours Mon-Fri 8:30am-5pm for same-day mental health screenings, crisis intervention, emergency visits, and new patient evaluations. We have adopted using telehealth for follow-up therapy for current patients and psychiatric medication refills. We will also be available by phone for triages should anyone wish to avoid leaving their home or coming to the office. We have asked current patients that if they are sick or have a fever to stay home and we will treat them via the telehealth services described above.

Regarding our peer-run Drop-In and Recovery Centers, we shall also remain open during normal business hours 365 days a year but limit occupants to under 10 people at a time including our peer counselors. We have asked our peer members to avoid coming to the Drop-In Center if they have a fever or are feeling sick. Our vans have stopped running until further notice.

Of course all of this is subject to change on a daily basis due to current changes and requirements from the Government, CDC and National Institute of Health.

We continue to encourage each employee and client to follow these guidelines issued by our agencies in charge of safety and welfare.

www.floridahealth.gov

www.cdc.gov

www.who.int

There are reports of 12 cases in Indian River County at the present time but no hospitalizations. Our local health officers and hospital offer these guidelines and links:

https://www.indianrivermedicalcenter.com/eco/

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/_documents/ncov-provider-algorithm-2020-02-03.pdf

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

Certainly, many people are feeling anxiety and emotional distress during this pandemic. We are therefore being proactive by having our therapists reach out to our current patients either on-line or by phone. We would like to offer this proactive outreach to all of you that may be in need in our community as well.

Thank you. We wish you all the best. Please feel free to call the office with any questions you may have. We will continue to update you as circumstances change.

Sincerely,

Nick

Nicholas Coppola, CEO

