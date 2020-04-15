Op-Ed: Trump and Presidential Powers

By Bill Britton
“The president of the United States calls the shots,” Trump said at a recent news briefing. “[The states] can’t do anything without the approval of the president of the United States…When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total.”
These quotes should disturb all Americans, no matter their political leanings. But such advocacy of absolute power is nothing new. In 1786, the President of the Continental Congress, Nathaniel Gorham, wrote on behalf of the U.S. government to Prince Henry, younger brother of the Prussian king, Frederick the Great. Henry was invited by Gorham to cross the Atlantic and become king of the nascent United States.
Since then, there have been calls to grant absolute power to the President at least twice: to Lincoln during the Civil War and to Roosevelt during the Great Depression/World War II period. Fortunately, nothing came of these calls. Trump’s declarations are different in that he is the only President to have claimed monarchial or dictatorial powers outright.
The concentration of power in the presidency has become more intense throughout the history of our country, no matter whether that leader is Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal. The danger this time is that Trump’s Republican Party has raised only weak objections to his supposition that the power of the President is absolute. And because the Republican-controlled Senate is subject to Trump’s bidding, and because the Supreme Court has a conservative majority, our democracy itself could be at risk should the COVID-19 pandemic result in a prolonged economic depression.
Yes, this is an alarmist projection, but one only need look back on the Germany and Italy of the 1920s to find the potential for a similar socio-economic environment. Or if you are a student of history, think back to ancient Greece where the concept of “democracy” itself was born and later died in the disorder of the Middle Ages.
This article is the kind of sick mind that the patriots are fighting against … obviously, you are part of the coup trying to overthrow Trump for YOUR TOTAL CONTROL … sorry, but evil is amidst us in articles like this!
Trump has never and will never enforce the type of tyranny we are seeing from many mayors and governors around the state. For 3 years, the Left has accused him of being tyrannical and he never has been. When the pandemic hit, they criticized him for NOT implementing more edicts requiring people to stay home and businesses to close. They even think he should close the borders between states – that’s NOT HIS JOB! Now he has them clamoring for states rights with one statement – he plays them like a fiddle. Mr. Britton is not different but his comparison to a person who killed thousands of Jews is beyond the boundaries of intelligent dialog. Sad that Vero Communique would publish such despicable tripe. It’s laziness and ineptitude at it’s full measure.
Hi Bill, how is Barbara? Did you hear about Dave Middleton? He almost died, I believe, from a heart attack. He has lost a lot of weight. Anyway, Hilda and I are doing very well and staying home because of Covid-19 from China. Bill, President Trump is not what you described him. It is the left wingers such as Adam Schiff, Charles Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and the likes that are destroying America. Hilda and I will vote for him in November 2020.
Bestest always and give our warm regards to Barbara.
William
–Admittedly, the Nazi image was over the top, but that image came to mind when Trump declared, “When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total.” That quote is not fake news as some have stated. I apologize if I offended anyone.
–Later, Trump backed off and said he is leaving it up to the states, which he is “authorizing” them to do, despite him having nothing to authorize as clearly stated in the Constitution. As far as my wanting to overthrow the government, I will leave that up to the electorate for better or worse. The last thing anyone would want is for anarchy to overthrow the electoral process.
–Regarding the “they” that smehiel bandied about, the Left is not a monolith with a unified view of politics. Granted, the Left contains extremists whom I cannot abide, but the extremists on the Right march with quasi Nazi symbols on placards and t-shirts, which I find scary. And you must admit, Trump gins up extremist sentiments during his rallies.
–We must remember that democracy is a delicate form of governance. It depends on a majority that cherishes the common good above all else. There are times when individual rights are secondary to the common good. The classic example is shouting “Fire” (free speech?) in a crowded theatre in the absence of an actual fire. Extremists are wont to do this in both subtle and not so subtle ways.
