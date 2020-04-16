Op-Ed: “I Support President Trump in His Call to De-fund The World Health Organization.”

Stephanie Austin has studied the health impact of wireless radiation for five years, calling 5G deployment a “critical health issue.” She is a frequent contributor to Vero Communiqué.

Vero Communiqué encourages a free and open exchange of opinions and welcomes yours. Through discussions like these we can all learn more about the topics themselves and the perspectives of others.

Ms. Austin’s Op-Ed expresses her opinion and is not affiliated with Vero Communiqué’s editorial board.

“The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) is not directly a division of the corrupt World Health Organization but works closely with and consults with The WHO.

The ICNIRP specializes in non-ionizing radiation protection. The organization’s activities include determining exposure limits for electromagnetic fields used by devices such as cellular phones.

I support President Trump in his call to de-fund the WHO. This organization is full of industry friendly shills that support big wireless in their effort to deploy an untested 5G network in every city across the United States and now from space.

Both entities should clean house and begin to protect the public – not industry.”

The Lies Must Stop — Disband ICNIRP Facts Matter, Now More Than Ever We’re all frazzled and anxious. The world has changed, seemingly overnight, and we don’t know when and how we will ever go back to normal —whatever that means. One thing we don’t have to worry about is whether 5G radiation is responsible for COVID-19. It’s not. There’s no credible evidence to suggest otherwise. Yet, there is at least one parallel between how we’ve been struggling with COVID-19 over the last few months and how we have been dealing with electromagnetic radiation for the last few decades in the U.S. and elsewhere: Science has taken a back seat to politics. The public has been fed lies and half-truths about the health effects of RF/microwave radiation for as long as I have been involved, since the 1970s. The campaign has created a culture of confusion. In this environment, why would anyone be surprised that sensational conspiracy theories about 5G have found a footing? The Microwave News website is full of articles describing how the public has been misled time and time again. In my latest article, I offer two current examples from those who are supposed to serve as the world’s experts, the members of the International Commission of Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, ICNIRP for short. Read the full story here.