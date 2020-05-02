COVID-19: No Social Distancing and Masks Absent at Sebastian Middle School, Indian River County FL Pep Rally?

On Friday evening, May 1st, 2020 all schools, departments, and District staff School of Indian River County (SDIRC) gathered at the Indian River Mall for a “Drive By and Say Hi Pep Rally.” Schools had their school spirit on display and invited SDIRC families to drive through the mall loop by to see their principals, teachers, and other staff members who missed them so much!

The pep rally idea that all district schools participated in was not without merit.

However, Sebastian River Middle School administrations did not take proper precautions to ensure the health and safety of participants.

Subtle pressure was applied on teachers to attend the pep rally at a virtual faculty meeting.

In subsequent emails, both one of the Assistant Principals, Michele Holmes, and Principal Todd Racine assumed that most of the teachers would be attending. SRMS has 62 classroom teachers and roughly 23 support staff. Those in the photo below are the only ones who showed up for a variety of reasons including social distancing.

Didn’t Mr. Racine’s staff treat public health concerns flippantly, as evidenced below, and need to be held accountable publicly, as we are doing now. It was their job to ensure the below did NOT happen; yet there they are smiling, masks off, without social distancing as if they’re immune from catching and spreading the virus.

We advocate for social justice.

Is this a liability to the District’s public perception of the District itself and shouldn’t community members have concerns about the example this sets for students. Either we’re following scientists’ and public officials’ advisories regarding social distancing and masks, or we aren’t.

Top (L-R):

Todd Racine, Principal (No mask) — Banner — James Thimmer, Assistant Principal (Mask)

Bottom (L-R):

Jackqueline Farina, School Nurse (Mask) / No social distancing / Professional medical licensing concerns?

Ms. Johnson, Support Facilitator (No Mask)

Tracy Santiago, Language Arts Teacher (No Mask)

Marie Taglione, Head Guidance Counselor (Mask)

Mary Elin Barr, Drama and Reading Teacher (No Mask, arms around those on either side)

Michelle Holmes, Assistant Principal and Social Media Coordinator (No Mask)

Patti Schultz, Science Teacher (No Mask)

Tricia Perakes – Science Teacher (No Mask)

Unknown, (No Mask)

Harvey Lee, Behavior Support Specialist (Mask)