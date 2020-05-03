On page 9 of the Sunday, May 3, 2020 the New York Times dedicated a full page entitled “Support local journalism.”
“News organizations need your help so they can continue to help you.
During this difficult time, staying informed is more important than ever. Yet many local publications we rely on to keep us up to date are struggling and need your support. These are the vital sources that help our communities understand what a global phenomenon means at home; that provide crucial, specific guidance during a crisis; and that seek to tell the full story behind local decisions that can affect us and our neighbors for generations.
On World Press Freedom Day and every day, we encourage you to find a local news organization you trust, and support it.”
Vero Communiqué is at the top of the Florida list.
Click the support link for your favorite publication below.
-
Vero Communique
Vero Beach, Fla.Support
-
Vero Communique
Vero Beach, Fla.Support
-
Florida Today
Melbourne, Fla.Support
-
Treasure Coast Newspapers
Stuart, Fla.Support
-
Lake Wales News
Lake Wales, Fla.
-
La Prensa
Orlando, Fla.
-
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando, Fla.Support
-
Orlando Advocate
Orlando, Fla.
-
News Chief
Winter Haven, Fla.Support
-
ADN Cuba
West Palm Beach, Fla.
-
The Palm Beach Post
West Palm Bch, Fla.Support
-
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach, Fla.Support
-
LKLD Now
Lakeland, Fla.Support
-
The Ledger
Lakeland, Fla.Support
This database is provided by The Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION), the National Association of Hispanic Publishers (NAHP), the News Media Alliance (NMA) and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). These associations support and represent journalism outlets that produce original reporting. A publisher is eligible to appear in this database if it provides general interest news coverage for a community, city, state or localized region.
One thought on “New York Times Database Recognizes Vero Communiqué.”
You do a great job, Tom.
LikeLike