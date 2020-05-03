New York Times Database Recognizes Vero Communiqué.

On page 9 of the Sunday, May 3, 2020 the New York Times dedicated a full page entitled “Support local journalism.”

“News organizations need your help so they can continue to help you.

During this difficult time, staying informed is more important than ever. Yet many local publications we rely on to keep us up to date are struggling and need your support. These are the vital sources that help our communities understand what a global phenomenon means at home; that provide crucial, specific guidance during a crisis; and that seek to tell the full story behind local decisions that can affect us and our neighbors for generations.

On World Press Freedom Day and every day, we encourage you to find a local news organization you trust, and support it.”

Vero Communiqué is at the top of the Florida list.