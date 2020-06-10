Black Lives Matter in Third Grade Too… [Indian River County, FL.]

In the charts below look at the disparity between black and white third grade pass rates for the School District of Indian River County’s Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) English Language Arts (ELA) testing.

In 2015, 66.2% of white students passed compared to 30.7% of black students.

In 2019, 70.2% of white students passed compared to 38.7% of black students. That’s a 1.26 % increase in four years.

All Florida schools teach the Florida Standards in ELA. Student performance on the FSA assessments provides important information to parents/guardians, teachers, policy makers, and the general public regarding how well students are learning the Florida Standards.

FSA ELA assessments measure student performance of the Florida Standards in English language arts. For all grade levels tested, the FSA ELA tests assess what students know and are able to do in the broad reporting categories listed below. The difficulty of the concepts assessed on the FSA ELA tests progresses systematically from grade to grade, as does the complexity of the text presented to the student at each grade level.

Grade 3

Key Ideas and Details

In this category, students are expected to read closely to comprehend, analyze, and summarize essential information and concepts, referencing evidence from the text to support inferences and conclusions.

Craft and Structure

In this category, students are expected to interpret literal and nonliteral meanings of words/phrases, determine how text structures and text features impact meaning, and distinguish personal point of view from that of the narrator or author.

Integration of Knowledge and Ideas

In this category, students are expected to integrate and analyze content presented in diverse media formats and analyze treatment of similar themes or topics.

Language and Editing

In this category, students are expected to demonstrate command of the conventions of standard English grammar, usage, capitalization, punctuation, and spelling.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, “Millions of American children get to fourth grade without learning to read proficiently, and that puts them on the high school dropout track. The ability to read by third grade is critical to a child’s success in school, life-long earning potential and their ability to contribute to the nation’s economy and its security.

Obviously, studying the data below, 61.3% of third grade black students are not reading reading at a level of 90% proficiently by the end of third grade.

“The 90% rule of comprehension is when students know 90% of the vocabulary words in a reading passage and they are able to infer successfully and generate meaning (Stahl, 1999). In addition, knowing 90% of the words helps the reader to use context clues, cognitive strategies and inferring abilities that strengthen reader comprehension and also support learning additional words (Nation, 1990).

If a student’s academic language fails to keep within at least 90% of the academic rigors of classroom texts, then eventually students will feel overwhelmed, and loss of motivation is almost surely to occur. Teachers needs to monitor student’s language comprehension to make sure all students know at least 90% of the words before they are asked to engage in reading and comprehending the text (Rog. 2003).”

Once again, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, “Children can succeed at advancing to a 3rd grade reading level only if policymakers focus on school readiness, school attendance, summer learning, family support and high-quality teaching.”

2015 White 2015 Black 2019 White 2019 Black FLORIDA 65.2% 34.4% 70.6% 40.0% SDIRC 66.2% 30.7% 70.2% 38.7% BEACHLAND 92.3% 22.2% 80.4% 45.5% CITRUS 56.2% 27.3% 54.5% 39.3% DODGERTOWN 50.0% 35.5% 17.6% 16.3% FELLSMERE 35.3% 40.0% GLENDALE 59.5% 17.4% 68.9% 42.9% IMAGINE CHARTER 60.3% 75.3% INDIAN RIVER ACADEMY 56.0% 23.7% 67.9% 43.5% LIBERTY MAGNET 75.9% 40.0% 91.2% 46.2% NORTH COUNTY CHARTER 83.9% 84.2% OSCEOLA MAGNET 78.1% 83.9% 53.8% PELICAN ISLAND 82.6% 50.0% 79.4% 66.7% SEBASTIAN 57.4% 0.0% 47.6% 21.1% ST PETER’S 25.0% TREASURE COAST 67.1% 71.0% VERO BEACH 50.0% 36.7% 50.0% 34.4% Source: edstats.fldoe.org Compiled by: Claudia Wahl



So, to the the School District of Indian River School Board and District Administrators, what’s the plan to address this black and white student disparity?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Reddit

Skype



Pinterest

Print



