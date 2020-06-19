Update: Black Lives Matter in Third Grade Too… [Indian River County, FL]

On June 10, 2020 we published an article on the disparity between black and white third grade pass rates for the School District of Indian River County’s Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) English Language Arts (ELA) testing.

This article has been very widely read, however, one reader commented that we inadvertently omitted Rosewood Magnet Elementary School from our charts. Thus we have updated our charts to include Rosewood Magnet, where the disparity between white and black went from 82.6% white / 50% black in 2015 to 79.4% white / 66.7% black in 2019.

The 33% improvement in disparity for black students from 2015 to 2019 is a testament to the leadership of principal Casandra Flores.

Please refer to the charts below, which include Rosewood Magnet, from 2014-2015 to 2018-2019.

We extend our appreciation to Claudia Wahl for compiling this data and creating the above charts.

Third Grade Reading

