Vero Beach, FL Outlets Appears to be a Cessation.

Cessation, a noun, is defined as “…a process of ending or being brought to an end.”

It’s so sad.

mallcenters.com reported that 45 stores were (at one time) operating in the Vero Beach Outlets.

Yet in surveying the stores today there were only 13 that seemed to be open, and many of those who had “we are open” signs, didn’t look opened.

The Holiday Express is closed.

We happened upon the closing of Brooks Brothers, the oldest men’s clothier in the United States, headquartered on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. Founded in 1818 as a family business, the privately owned company is owned by the Italian billionaire Claudio Del Vecchio.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, cnbc.com reported that “Storied apparel brand Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy…”

