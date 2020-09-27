New Babies at Hope for Families Center, Vero Beach, FL.

The Heart of the Hope for Families Center is Their Shelter.

Safe and secure, warm and stable, the Hope for Families Center (HFC) provides the refuge and consistency homeless families need to get back on their feet.

Their risk-free living environment removes any uncertainty of safety – parents and children alike know where their next meal is coming from, they have a warm dry bed to call their own, and they are physically safe from hazards such as substance abuse or domestic violence.

Their shelter delivers the first vital component that homeless families need, a home.

THEIR ARE NEW BABIES IN THE HOUSE!

HFC has a few families with newborn babies calling HFC home and are in need of NEW baby “equipment”.



• Strollers

• Baby Monitors

• Baby Walkers /Activity Seats

We also gladly accept donations of

• Diapers

• Wipes

• Formula



Monetary donations to be used toward the purchase of these items can be made by calling 772-567-5537

Please note: In keeping with our COVID -19 prevention plan we are only able to accept donations of new items.

“We believe that expectations are paramount to teach homeless families the habits and routines necessary to sustain themselves. The Hope for Families Center is designed not just to be a place to stay, but to provide a structured program that teaches families how to set expectations of themselves that they can carry into the future.”

“AT HOPE FOR FAMILIES SHELTER, WE GUARANTEE OUR RESIDENTS:

A SAFE, CLEAN LIVING ENVIRONMENT

Staffed 24/7/365, all public spaces are monitored for security. In addition, the Center is drug and alcohol free.

FOOD SECURITY

Each of our residents is offered three prepared meals a day, including packable lunches for work or school.

ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES

Hope for Families Center is stocked to meet the living needs of our residents. Upon admittance, each family is given bedding, personal hygiene products, laundry supplies, and any extra necessities such as diapers. We also work with other community agencies to meet any additional needs our residents may have such as clothing or infant formula.

A PLACE TO CALL HOME

With 21 rooms and four beds per room, our families are given a place to temporarily call their own. Our rooms are equipped with either Jack-and-Jill-style restrooms which are shared with another family or given access to our men’s and women’s restrooms with complete shower facilities.

AMENITIES FOR SUCCESS

Designed with families in mind, our shelter offers a dining area, a library for homework or studying, a meeting room, common living areas, a playground and an outdoor recreation area for residents’ use.

