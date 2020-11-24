Space Junk November 24, 2020 / hardythomast Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailMoreRedditSkypePinterestPrintLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Space Junk”
Most people have no idea and every enity who sent it should retrieve it!
Dec 22, 2019 Space Debris Is Now a Big Problem
More than half a million pieces of man-made space junk are orbiting the Earth at speeds up to 17,500 miles per hour. Even the tiniest pieces have the potential to destroy any of the 1,700 satellites circling the Earth.
https://youtu.be/OfvkKBNup5A