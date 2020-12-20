Veronica’s Brother Speaks Out.

Veronica Martinez Vorano

My name is Alfredo Martínez Vorano, Veronica's only brother. My Sister was an excellent person, full of life and Loved by her family. Her death has left an immense pain in all of us, her parents, her son, her cousins ​​and uncles and her beloved nephew Valentín, a child to whom we have explained that his Aunt became an angel who takes care of her from heaven. For some, accidents are statistical, but for loved ones it is not. I find it unacceptable not being able to know what happened in her tragic accident and I agree with my cousins ​​Natalia and Valeria that I would be the first to accept it if Veronica had made a mistake, but what is unacceptable is not being able to know the truth of the facts even more so when everything depends on a "simple" security camera check, for which I agree that Dr. Karl Alexy's response is a response that does not respond to anything, which only denotes a series of obstacles to knowing the truth of what happened. Nothing is going to give me back Sister !!! But the truth could help other families avoid having to go through this, it really is very unfair that these accidents are not investigated correctly. I want to thank Mr. Thomas Hardy for the work he does to try to avoid this type of misfortune. Veronica Martínez Vorano forever in my heart your brother !!!

