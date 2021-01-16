Group Sues School Board Over Mask Mandate, Indian River County, FL.

Free Bing Image – School District of Indian River County

A group called We The People Indian River County, led by Jennifer Pippin has filed a lawsuit against the SDIRC.

Plaintiffs are parents Jennifer Pippin, Alexandra Nobregas, Nicole Campanelli and Sandy Campiglia.

“We The People of Indian River County on behalf of the children and parents of School District Indian River County (SDIRC) want the school district to respect parental rights and allow OPTIONAL masking at school. Children have a fundamental constitutional right to go to a public school, and our parental rights DO NOT STOP with a virus or at the door of a school building.

Children and teachers should not be REQUIRED to wear masks in order to have access to a brick and mortar school.”

Patrick Leduc, a constitutional attorney based out of Tampa, has been hired and filed the suit against SDIRC.

According to Hometown News,“We are trying to get the COVID-19 protocols expunged from the school reopening plan,” Ms. Pippin said. “We’re trying to get rid of the masking, the quarantining, the contact tracing, basically everything that the health department is involved with in the school district.

Ms. Pippin says that children are getting sick from wearing masks.

According to their gofundme effort, as of this writing, Ms. Pippin’s group had raised $ 6,730 from 24 donors of the $11,000 they say they need for the lawsuit. Ms. Pippin told Hometown News that the group has obtained a Tampa-based attorney to sue the SDIRC. $5,000 was donated by a couple listed as Grammy and Grandpa Miles. Ms. Pippin says that couple has four grandchildren in the school district, including one who is currently quarantined.

Meanwhile…

“Coughs and sneezes produce gas clouds that allow their germ-filled droplets to travel much farther than previously thought, according to a new study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers, published online in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics.

While you may see and feel the droplets of a cough or sneeze when someone fails to cover their mouth, the “multiphase turbulent buoyant cloud” of a sneeze—which propels individual droplets into long range—is invisible, said study author professor John Bush in an MIT News release.

Even more alarming is that the smaller droplets of a cough or sneeze may travel up to 200 times further if not part of a cloud, and may be capable of transmitting more infectious particles, according to MIT News.

Researchers at the University of Bristol assessed the airborne survival of bacteria in aerosol droplets from coughs and sneezes.

They found the average sneeze or cough can send around 100,000 contagious germs into the air at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, the daily number of sneezes and of nose blowing were recorded in diary-cards over a 14 day period by 80 hospital employees and medical students, who considered themselves not to suffer from rhinitis.

Rhinitis is defined as an inflammatory disease, but in clinical practice the diagnosis is based on the occurrence of nasal symptoms. As all persons occasionally sneeze and blow the nose, it is necessary to define what is normal.

The results showed that more than 95% of the normal persons sneezed and blew the nose less than 4 times a day, on average. It is concluded that it is normal to sneeze and blow the nose less than 4 times daily while a higher number can be a sign of rhinitis.

According to www.worldgallery.org in the United States it affects between 10-30% of the adult general population and up to 40% of children, making it the fifth most common chronic disease.

Not only are people spreading their own bacteria and viruses onto everything they touch after a bout of digging for gold — but you also “transfer germs from your fingertips into the nose, which is the exact opposite of what you want,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Paul Pottinger, a professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

That means that you can spread coronavirus to others from your nose-picking session, and you are also more likely to bring that virus, along with others like influenza or rhinovirus (the common cold), directly into your body.

The nose is one of three main ways that viruses can enter the body — the other two are the mouth and eyes.

One study of adolescents showed that essentially all of them admitted to nose picking, usually about 4 times per day.

Source: Childrensmd.org

JANUARY 8, 2021 by Jennifer Pippin, Organizer

Update! We will be going before the judge via Zoom on January 29th, 2021! Hopefully Judge Croom values parental rights and the Florida Constitution! ❤️

Liberty Magnet Young Journalists

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Reddit

Skype



Pinterest

Print



