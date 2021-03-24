Live Oak (Quercus Virginiana) Trees in Vero Beach, FL are Being Decimated. Part One.

According to an article by Sheila Lowenstein in the March 2002 issue of Vero Beach Magazine,“One attractive characteristic of Vero Beach’s biodiversity is the number and size of the gracious trees called Live Oaks. They are revered by residents and protected by building codes. Indian River County is just about the southernmost reach of their range, which extends north to Virginia and west to Louisiana with some specimens in Cuba and Mexico.”
But now there seems to be a surge of the irresponsible cutting of Live Oak trees. See for yourself.
As we studied these cuttings and travelled around to observe them, we found many of these properties were purchased by people from out of state, as evidenced by New York license plates. How do we educate newcomers about how the Live Oaks are a “characteristic” of Vero Beach.
Part Two: The Consequences of Decimating Wild Oaks.