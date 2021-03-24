Live Oak (Quercus Virginiana) Trees in Vero Beach, FL are Being Decimated. Part One.

Live Oak Tree in Vero Beach, FL. Notice the road was located to protect the tree.

According to an article by Sheila Lowenstein in the March 2002 issue of Vero Beach Magazine,“One attractive characteristic of Vero Beach’s biodiversity is the number and size of the gracious trees called Live Oaks. They are revered by residents and protected by building codes. Indian River County is just about the southernmost reach of their range, which extends north to Virginia and west to Louisiana with some specimens in Cuba and Mexico.”

But now there seems to be a surge of the irresponsible cutting of Live Oak trees. See for yourself.





Live Oaks Firewood from above photo.

New Construction, Central Beach. Four Live Oaks Removed Without Permit. $ 500.00 Fine Each.

New Construction, Central Beach. Four Live Oaks Removed Without Permit.



Live Oak at Cut Back at Village Shops, Indian River Shores. The Oak is Dying.

Live Oak Cut Back at Village Shops, Indian River Shores. Tree Orchids Dying Because of Lack of Shade.

Two Historic “Canapé” Live Oaks Removed from this New Construction in Old Riomar.

Such a Photogenic Scene. Who was the Arborist?

Another Central Beach Road Curved to Protect a Live Oak.

As we studied these cuttings and travelled around to observe them, we found many of these properties were purchased by people from out of state, as evidenced by New York license plates. How do we educate newcomers about how the Live Oaks are a “characteristic” of Vero Beach.

Part Two: The Consequences of Decimating Wild Oaks.

