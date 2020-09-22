Mental Health Association of IRC Offer Two New Programs to Address Our Unsettling Times.

New Program Offers Space for Veterans and First Responders

With the help of a grant from Gold Star Mothers, the Mental Health Association of Indian River County (MHA) is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a new program for veterans and first responders.

The program, which starts on September 23rd, opens up the Vero Beach Drop-In Center after-hours every Wednesday from 6-8 pm as a meeting place.

Jim Ranahan; a retired Navy Veteran will host. Jim’s civilian life included working as Boston Firefighter and, later, as a social worker at the MHA.



“When Gold Star Mothers made us one of the beneficiaries of their suicide awareness walk last year, it could not have come at a better time as we had been in the early stages of forming this program and were unsure exactly how we were going to pay for it.” said Dr. Nicholas Coppola, CEO of the Mental Health Association. “Of course, COVID put the brakes on the program’s launch for a while but we’re excited to finally be able to give back to our vets & first responders.”



Snacks and refreshments will be provided so stop by, say hi, socialize, and swap stories with Jim and other military folks.

Wednesday’s 6pm – 8pm



2183 Ponce de Leon Circle | Vero Beach, FL 32960

772.778.4444 | 772.569.9788

The MHA’s New Virtual Mood & Anxiety Support Group is Scheduled for October 21st!

Join the MHA for a virtual monthly support group facilitated by a clinician about dealing with Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and/or Panic Attacks or anyone experiencing generalized anxiety who is looking to learn stress-reducing techniques.

The MHA is offering this group via Zoom for adults so they can relate to others who understand and learn skills and strategies to cope with these conditions.



This virtual group will occur every third Wednesday at noon until all COVID restrictions are lifted. Registration IS REQUIRED (so that we can provide you with log in details.)



If you or someone you know may want to participate, please call the office to register to receive the virtual meeting information.

The next group will be on October 21st at noon.

Call the MHA at 772-569-9788 to Register.

