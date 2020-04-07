Look Out for 5G Towers Being Installed Around Schools.

There is strong opposition around the World against 5G wireless services because people know that new cell phone towers with antennas will eventually be installed in their neighborhoods, near homes, and around children’s schools.

A cell phone tower is a freestanding structure with a base station mounted to it. Base stations are radio transmitters with antennas, which produce radio waves to connect mobile communication devices.

New 5G pole between the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Perkins Pharmacy.

Countries across the globe have already banned 5G installation due to safety concerns.

Israel, India, Brussels and the UK are just a couple who have stood up against 5G technology and banned 5G installations.

The UK took a monumental stance against the cell companies stating “they would not be guinea pigs whose health could be sold for profit.”

France has restricted 5G antennas from transmitting during school hours at pre-schools.

But in the United States, cell phone companies are working feverishly to produce 5G capable cell phones and install antennas nationwide as quickly as possible.

With France’s specific position again cell towers on schools, does this signify a risk to school children?

It has been reported that radio frequency emissions have been shown to alter the DNA in humans and animals. According to 5GTNews, one study, “surprisingly out of the United States,” showed firefighters who worked a specific fire station location for more than five years where a 4G antenna was mounted, suffered from irreversible neurological and biological conditions.

Firefighters in California are now exempt from having 5G antennas installed at fire stations. After producing medical data indicating neurological damage to all firefighters working out of a station with 5G antennas, the firefighter’s union (IAFF) managed to get the Governor of California to make an exemption for future stations to have cell towers installed.

Studies out of Germany and Israel show the chances of developing cancer when towers are within a one-quarter mile, are two to three times as likely as those that are more than 1,500 feet away. When placed on or near schools, within one-fifth a mile, the risk of developing cancer is more than four times the average risk.

During this chaotic time it’s extremely important to take note of the advancements of legislation and political maneuvering related to 5G.

First, on March 23, 2019 the 5G rollout progressed even further in the USA with President Donald Trump signing a bill aimed at “securing America’s 5G infrastructure.”

The act, titled the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, calls for a comprehensive plan to securitize a nationalized 5G grid in “not later than 180 days.”

Combined with an additional bill, the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act, which passed the House on 16 December 2019, these bills seek to nationalize 5G network control. Read more about these two bills.

Are 5G and related technology being deployed at or near many schools during the lockdown?

A couple videos have recently begun circulating on social media with evidence of apparent installations of 5G and/or biometric systems while children are home due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

First, on March 16, the YouTube channel Logic Before Authority posted a video detailing a message he received from an apparent member of a local school board.

This whistleblower detailed how school districts were intending to covertly install 5G equipment in schools during the lockdown, under the direction of the U.S. Department of Education. The companies being sent in were instructed to act as if they are there to disinfect the schools to stop the spread of the virus.

Another Twitter user “Just Michael” filmed an encounter with police parked at a local school, who were either performing or supporting the installation. When asked if what they’re doing is related to 5G installation, the apparent police officer acted odd and attempted to deflect the question.

“5G being installed at North Penn High School in Lansdale, PA. This was sent to me by a brave mother who would like to remain anonymous. It’s time to check your schools and start putting these people on notice. We do NOT consent.“

Finally, an email from the Mayor of Nevada City CA, Reinette Senum described an increase in activity at local high schools:

From the Mayor of Nevada City, California. The tone of her letter shows the extent of the corporate/globalist coup, even at the local level:

“AT&T is going off the hook these last couple weeks in our community. We have never seen anything like it. We have also been overwhelmed by PG&E trucks including IES trucks installing “air conditioners” on the top of our local high school roof tops. For air conditioner installations?? They had a Sheriff watch over them the whole entire time.

The next day the IES trucks were back, but in a back parking lot of the high school and with no sheriff. There were 30 of these IES trucks with 15 incoming yesterday morning. 45 trucks??? I had several of my friends check them out and take photos. One of them walked up to the van, and the driver inside had a black hat, black shirt, black gloves, dark eye glasses, talking on a walkie talkie, looking like anything but an air conditioner installer. When asked what he was installing he was surprised and stuttered out, “uh, uh, air conditioners.” For the whoooooole entire high school of 3,000? That’s a lot of air conditioners.

I went up to 4 trucks installing fiber optics to our District Attorney office. The crew was not happy about the questions I was asking and would not tell me or anyone else what it was for, including 5G.

Two cell antennas appeared on a pine tree a few nights ago. At the same time a huge monopine is also going up on the other side of town. None of us have ever seen so much “broadband” activity including hanging more of those thick cables everywhere.

Something has seriously shifted. Seems asking for permission is a thing of the past.

Reinette Senum

Mayor

Nevada City, California

[…Senum apologized “for any angst” she has caused and disputed specific instances in which Vice Mayor Erin Minett accused her of misrepresenting the council’s position and actively soliciting opposition to the 5G wireless telecom regulations.]

These videos, and others, have since sparked a growing number of social media comments from folks claiming to have seen work vans and/or towers and antennas being installed on school grounds during the quarantines. In fact, TBYP writer Derrick Broze was able to confirm that systems were being installed at Houston area schools during shutdown.

What’s happening in your neighborhood or school?

Gather evidence! Most of us have been asked to stay home from work and our children have been indefinitely sent home from school. This absence from the daily grind has provided us with the opportunity to question the events that are unfolding around us.

Take a walk or drive to your local school to see if you notice anything unusual, such as work vans or telecom companies on site. If so, call the school and ask for more details.